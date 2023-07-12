News you can trust since 1887
Pulp Sheffield: Chance to win ride on Pulp-themed First South Yorkshire bus ahead of Utilita Arena concert

Jarvis Cocker's legendary Sheffield band are performing at the Utilita Arena in a pair of homecoming concerts this week.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:40 BST

Fans of the legendary Sheffield band, Pulp, have a chance to win a free lift to the concert aboard the recently unveiled "Pulp Bus".

The Pulp Bus is a First South Yorkshire bus covered in Pulp marketing, which will be "hitting the streets of Sheffield" serving "random routes" soon. On Friday, a whopping 148 lucky fans of the band will win a free ride on the bus to the Utilita Arena concert.

Announced on the @sheffield_walks_of_fame Instagram account, the winners of the competition will be announced on Thursday, July 13 at 5pm.

    A unique First bus, dubbed the "Pulp Bus", has been unveiled in Sheffield ahead of Pulp's return concert to the city. (Photo courtesy of Pulp and First South Yorkshire)A unique First bus, dubbed the "Pulp Bus", has been unveiled in Sheffield ahead of Pulp's return concert to the city. (Photo courtesy of Pulp and First South Yorkshire)
    Competition entrants need to have a valid ticket to Friday's concert. There isn't a competition being run for Saturday's event.

    Pulp are due to play two homecoming shows in Sheffield this week, which will be their first in the city since 2012. The band will sadly be returning without former bassist, Steve Mackey, who tragically died in March this year.

    Jarvis Cocker has been joined on tour by Pulp’s long-term keyboard player Candida Doyle, drummer Nick Banks and guitarist Mark Webber, with the traditional line-up supplemented by Andrew McKinney on bass, Emma Smith on guitar and violin, and Adam Betts on keyboards, guitar and percussion.

    148 seats are up to be won for a free lift to Friday's concert. (Photo courtesy of Pulp and First South Yorkshire)148 seats are up to be won for a free lift to Friday's concert. (Photo courtesy of Pulp and First South Yorkshire)
