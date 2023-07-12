Jarvis Cocker's legendary Sheffield band are performing at the Utilita Arena in a pair of homecoming concerts this week.

Fans of the legendary Sheffield band, Pulp, have a chance to win a free lift to the concert aboard the recently unveiled "Pulp Bus".

The Pulp Bus is a First South Yorkshire bus covered in Pulp marketing, which will be "hitting the streets of Sheffield" serving "random routes" soon. On Friday, a whopping 148 lucky fans of the band will win a free ride on the bus to the Utilita Arena concert.

Announced on the @sheffield_walks_of_fame Instagram account, the winners of the competition will be announced on Thursday, July 13 at 5pm.

Competition entrants need to have a valid ticket to Friday's concert. There isn't a competition being run for Saturday's event.

Pulp are due to play two homecoming shows in Sheffield this week, which will be their first in the city since 2012. The band will sadly be returning without former bassist, Steve Mackey, who tragically died in March this year.

Jarvis Cocker has been joined on tour by Pulp’s long-term keyboard player Candida Doyle, drummer Nick Banks and guitarist Mark Webber, with the traditional line-up supplemented by Andrew McKinney on bass, Emma Smith on guitar and violin, and Adam Betts on keyboards, guitar and percussion.