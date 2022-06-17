Pop icons Westlife have announced the huge cinema spectacular for the summer of 2022, which will see the band perform in front of a sell-out crowd at the Wembley stadium in London for the very first time.

Westlife are the UK’s biggest selling album group of the 21st century and are a very popular band across the nation.

Westlife perform during the annual German film and television awards 'Golden Camera' ('Die Goldene Kamera') of German TV magazine 'HoerZu' in Berlin on March 30, 2019. - The award of of the Media Group Funke honours outstanding achievements in television, film and entertainment. (Photo by HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/AFP by Getty Images)

In what promises to be an unforgettable night for their fans up and down the country, Westlife will perform hits from their highly anticipated ‘Wild Dreams’ tour, including ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘If I Let You Go’.

All four members of the band, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne, invite their fans from all over the UK to visit their local cinema and share the unforgettable experience up close – if they can’t make it to Wembley for the actual gig.

The sell-out concert will be broadcast in multiple cinemas across Sheffield, including ODEON Sheffield, The Light Cinema Sheffield, Cineworld Sheffield and Vue Sheffield.

Ahead of the event, Westlife said: “Without a doubt, Wembley stadium will be a career high and a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment in our lives.

“After a two year wait, August 6th will be the biggest show we have ever undertaken in the UK and all under the arch of one of the world’s most iconic venues.

“To now announce that the show will be screened live in cinemas right across the UK, Ireland and Europe, allowing our fans who won’t be there on the night to enjoy it in real time too is something really special for us.

“We will be giving Wembley everything we’ve got on the night with all of our Greatest Hits included. It really is going to be incredible.

“Don’t miss this. Love Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane.”

The sell-out concert will be broadcast live in Sheffield cinemas on August 6 at 8.30pm – with encore screenings from 3pm the following day.