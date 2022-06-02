The Jubilee Special shuttle buses are running every 15 minutes from stand D5 at Sheffield Interchange to Norfolk Park until 10.20pm. The last shuttle bus back to town departs at 10.35pm.

For the full timetable, go to travelsouthyorkshire.com/en-gb/newsupdates/service-changes

The free entry family event, running from 1pm to 10pm, includes a Jubilee Beacon ceremony at 9.45pm, the Vander Brothers Super Heroes Space Wheel Show, a 1950s fancy dress competition and a children’s craft tent.

From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, Thursday, June 2, 2022 as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It also includes Cirque Du Bleurgh performing fire juggling, stilt walking and giant bubbles; a Sheffield Sea Cadets display, a community stage with contemporary and traditional music, an artisan craft marquee, local heritage displays, a board games corner, The ‘Tent of Mystery’ and ‘Professor John’s Flea Circus’, family fun fair, food stalls, trade stands and exhibitors.

The Sheffield beacon will be lit as part of the United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations, and is one of over 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the UK.

There will be events, activities and parades in the city centre, along with a giant screen to show the Queen’s Party at the Palace on Saturday, June 4 and other events across the full weekend.