Parklife is one of the biggest metropolitan music festivals in the UK and features massive artists from across all genres, including hip hop, grime, pop, rock, club, house and dance.

With the festival taking place just over an hour away from Sheffield, it is popular with music fans in the city, thanks to its unique lineup and northern location.

The lineup for Parklife Festival 2022 in Heaton Park in Manchester has now been revealed, including Megan Thee Stallion and 50 Cent.

As well as music, the event offers street food, bars and art installations for guests to enjoy.

Parklife comes from the same team behind The Warehouse Project.

Since the festival began in 2010 it has welcomed performances from music legends like Mark Ronson, Wu Tang Clan, Disclosure, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers, Snoop Dogg, The XX, Liam Gallagher, N.E.R.D, The 1975, Foals and many other impressive acts.

This year’s lineup is no different and fans are already getting excited about the urban music experience.

Where is Parklife Festival?

Parklife is held at Heaton Park in Prestwich, Manchester.

The park is five minutes from the city centre and is well serviced by public transport, as well as being easily accessible by car as it is just off the M60 ring road.

It is one of the largest parks in Europe and covers an area of up to 600 acres.

When is Parklife Festival 2022?

The festival will be held on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12.

Who is on the lineup for Parklife Festival 2022?

This year’s Parklife has another huge lineup, with headliners including Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent and Tyler, The Creator.

It also features Lewis Capaldi, Chase and Status and Bicep.

Other names on the list for the two-day event include Jamie XX, Arlo Parks, Loyle Carner and Eric Prydz.

There are artists from all genres, including big-name DJs like Annie Mac and Patrick Topping, as well as rappers like Headie One and Central Cee.

When are tickets on sale for Parklife 2022 and how much do they cost?

Presale tickets will be released at 10am on Wednesday, January 26 and anyone who signs up will be emailed a secret link.

General tickets will go on sale at 10am on Thursday, January 27. This will be subject to availability after the presale.

General admission weekend tickets cost £129.50, while Saturday and Sunday day tickets cost £79.50 each.

VIP upgrades and travel passes are also available for a fee.

There are a limited number of tickets available to purchase using a payment plan, which will cost at least £12.50 a month for general admission and £16.50 a month for VIP tickets.

The festival is for people aged 18 plus.

More information is available on the Parklife website.

Is there camping at Parklife Festival?

Parklife is a no camping festival and people are encouraged to travel to the event each day using public transport.

Those who do not live locally are encouraged to stay in a local hotel, Air B&B or other accommodation.