A popular Sheffield music festival will welcome fans into the deepest depths of the historic Cole Brothers building in what has been described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

No Bounds Festival has been granted special permission by Sheffield City Council and the site developer Urban Splash to give members of the public “unprecedented access” to concealed spaces within the former John Lewis.

Cole’s Hidden Corners, devised by the brilliant Rotherham-based musician Mark Fell, “celebrates the city's historic and contemporary contributions to today's global electronic music scenes”.

The old Cole Brothers/John Lewis store at Barker's Pool, in Sheffield city centre, is set to be reimagined as 'Cole Store', containing a mix of shops, food and drink outlets, leisure space and offices. This is how it could look once the transformation is complete. | AHMM Architects/Sheffield City Council/Urban Splash

According to the No Bounds Festival website, visitors to the attraction will be “given the role of performer” to follow simple instructions and turn knobs to fill the “cavernous” spaces of the grade-II listed building.

The site says “no expertise or musical training is necessary”, but ask those interested book an one hour slot of the three day performance.

It adds: “Cole's Hidden Corners is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see the interior of this iconic space, and we anticipate huge interest.”

John Lewis closed its Sheffield city centre store, at Barker's Pool, in 2021 | National World

Cole Store

Developers Urban Splash are charged with revamping the old John Lewis department store, after winning the Sheffield City Council contract to refurbish the building.

The firm has said it plans to re-establish the building as a place to meet, eat and shop, with the ground floor filled with retail, food and drink and upper floors turned into offices.

It will be known as ‘Cole Store’ in a nod to the incredibly popular Cole Brothers department store the building has become synonymous with.

The Barker’s Pool and Cambridge Street entrances will be re-opened to allow on-street dining, similar to popular seating introduced on Division Street.

The rest of the ground floor will be shops and the lower ground floors will be used for leisure. The upper floors will be workspaces, studio spaces, a gym and rooftop offices with a pocket park.

When is No Bounds Festival 2024?

After taking a break for 2023, No Bounds Festival is back for its seventh edition and will be held over 11 venues across Sheffield and Rotherham.

These include the Cole Brothers building, Sheffield Cathedral, SADACCA on the Wicker and the Chapel of Our Lady in Rotherham.

The festival is described as a “special weekend of music, art, technology and dancing” with a particular focus on electronic music.

In 2024, the event will run from the October 11-13.