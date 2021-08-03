The Get Together festival will be held at The Foundry at The University of Sheffield Students’ Union over the weekend of Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8.

Organisers have described the event as “an exciting and positive new festival that celebrates the best in music, food and drink.”

Get Together was originally set to be held over the the weekend of the late May bank holiday, but was postponed due to Covid-19 restictions.

Sheffield's Self Esteem (Rebecca Lucy Taylor)

The Saturday line-up includes Black Honey; Dream Wife; Tim Burgess; Willie J Healey and The Mysterines.

Music lovers attending on the Sunday can expect to see The Orielles; Ibibio Sound Machine; Billy No Mates and WH Lung.

The finale to the festival on Sunday is outstanding Sheffield artist Self Esteem, Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s solo project that followed on from Slow Club.

Rebecca released the acclaimed debut solo album Compliments Please in 2019, followed by an EP Cuddles Please last year.

Her recent single, I Do This All The Time has been championed by 6 Music DJ, Steve Lamacq, and was also played widely on Radio 1.

Rebecca’s move to the big time was cemented last month when she performed on Later With Jools Holland.

She is also set to perform at The Leadmill on November 12, and tickets have already sold out.

Tickets to Get Together cost £27.50 for a day ticket or £38.50 for a weekend ticket, and you can buy them here: https://somewhere.seetickets.com/event/get-together-2021/the-foundry/1629543