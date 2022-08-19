Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday has been in the works on Netflix for some time with fans of the 1990s comedy-horror clutched to their seats awaiting news for the spin-off.

And Here's everything there is to know so far about The Addams Family spin-off:

What is the plot of Wednesday?

Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday.

In this exciting new remake of The Addams Family, the series will tell the tale of the iconic Addams Family from the perspective of its deeply disturbed and fan-favorite, Wednesday Addams.

It will have a modern-day take as the series will see how she navigates her school.

The sypnosis for Netflix reads – "The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

Who is in the Cast?

Fans have been praising Netflix for their choices in cast roles for Wednesday, with some actors being the perfect role for the family.

In the lead role as Wednesday Addams is actress Jenna Ortega who many fans may recognise for her role as Ellie Alves in the second season of You and Katie Torres in the comedy, Yes day.

Following this, Catherine Zeta-Jones will be playing Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán will be playing as Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.

Is there a Trailer for the series?

Netflix have released the first teaser trailer of Wednesday ironically, on Wednesday 17 August – and you can watch it here:

The platform have even released photos of the Addams family as well as the star, Wednesday, and fans love it.

When is the release date for Wednesday?

Netflix revealed that the series will debut this fall.

Though no official release date has been announced, fans have theories that the show will drop this October – Just in time for Halloween.