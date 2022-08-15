Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Al Rawabi School For Girls has is the first of its kind on Netflix – It explores the challenges that young women face as they navigate high school, capturing the highs and lows of adolescence in a relatable and realistic way.

Season 1 of Al Rawabi School For Girls resonated with young adults worldwide, mirroring their lives on screen, which is more of a reason as to why it has been trending on many social media platforms lately.

So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about Al Rawabi School For Girls:

Al Rawabi School for Girls

When will the second season of Al Rawabi School For Girls air on Netflix?

The first season premiered on 12 August 2021 and was a great success and Netflix creatively announced the show’s renewal with a letter issued by the Al Rawabi School for Girls Administration to its student body ahead of the school year.

And on the show's Twitter page, it was stated that the pilot episode will start on 11 August 2022.

What will be the plot of Al Rawabi School For Girls?

In the first season, Mariam, a teenage girl who spent most of her time with her best friend Dina, plans a series of revenge takedowns to get back at her high school bulllies.

And as a victim of bullying, she gathers a group of friends who, together plot an act of perfect revenge that sends the students and rule-abiding administration into chaos.

Season one ends with a huge cliffhanger when Layan’s brother pulls the trigger at the farmhouse, where the camera captured Layan’s and her boyfriend’s drying clothes outside the house when the gunshot was heard, leaving viewers on edge not knowing if the trigger was pulled on Layan.

Is there a trailer for Al Rawabi School For Girls?

There is no official trailer currently for season two, but short clip teasers have been released to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.