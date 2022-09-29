Netflix released its new true crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story just last week and the dramatization has already received back-lash from viewers.

The 10-part series stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer, pedophile, necrophiliac, and cannibal who murdered and dismembered 17 people over 13 years.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently Netflix’s most-watched title, according to its self-reported data released on September 27, the series has amassed more than 196 million viewing hours in the past week.

While the series quickly shot into Netflix's Top 10, many viewers are questioning that the series glorifies the murders, with some of the families of the real life victims also speaking about the trauma the series brings back

These criticism from families quickly spread on social media platforms originating from Twitter.

Eric Perry, cousin of the nineteen-year-old victim, Errol Lindsey, said: "I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn. But if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family are pissed about this show.

It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?"

Evan Peters, who plays the main role as, Dahmer, said: "We had one rule going into this from Ryan [Murphy], that it would never be told from Dahmer’s point of view.

“It’s called The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, but it’s not just him and his backstory: It’s the repercussions, it’s how society and our system failed to stop him multiple times because of racism, homophobia. It’s just a tragic story."

Netflix are yet to make a comment.