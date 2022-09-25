What do we need to know before watching the chilling show?

Netflix have released a new limited drama series about one of America’s most notorious serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer, and the show is already trending.

Here is everything you need to know before binge-watching the entire series.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 8

What is the new true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story about?

The true-crime series about Jeffrey Dahmer is a fresh series exploring the infamous serial killer’s crimes and will tell the story of the notorious murder, largely from the points of view of his many victims.

Many of his murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of the skeleton.

Jeffrey Dahmer is known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster,” as he killed 17 men and boys in a murderous spree between 1978 and 1991.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 1

When is The Jeffrey Dahmer Story available to watch on Netflix?

The series called “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has been available to stream on the platform since September 21.

The limited-run series includes 10 lengthy episodes which all run up to 50 minutes long – so you’ll have enough time to be fully immersed in the story before it concludes.

Is there a trailer released for the Jeffrey Dahmer series?

Netflix have already uploaded the first trailer to “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and you can watch it below.

The streaming platform have also published a synopsis for the long-awaited series and it says:

"Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims.

“The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

Who is in the cast?

The series stars American Horror Story's Evan Peters in the lead role as Dahmer, as well as Niecy Nash from When They See Us and Never Have I Ever, who will play Glenda Cleveland, the neighbour who repeatedly alerted the police to Dahmer's behaviour.