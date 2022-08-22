Netflix’s Enola Holmes: Season 2 release date and everything we know so far

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix have confirmed details for the sequel to 2020’s surprise hit, Enola Holmes.

Though many people know her from her famous role as Eleven in Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown took on the role of Enola Holmes, the young sister of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes as well as working on Stranger Things.

‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’ book series by American author Nancy Springer, is the main adaptation of Enola Holmes.

Enola Holmes on Netflix starring Millie Bobbie Brown

And without further ado, here’s all you need to know about Enola Holmes 2:

What is the plot of Enola Holmes?

Enola Holmes tells the story of Sherlock's teen sister who discovers her mother is missing, she sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord.

What will be the plot of Enola Holmes 2?

Enola Holmes on Netflix starring Millie Bobbie Brown and Louis Partridge as Tweksbury.

After solving her first case and opening her own agency as a female detective-for-hire a girl offers Enola her first official job which is to find her missing sister.

The synopsis reads: "Enola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective, but to unravel the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need some help from friends -- and brother Sherlock.”

When will Enola Holmes 2 be released?

Fans of Enola Holmes will not have to wait for long as the much-anticipated series will be arriving on the streaming platform on November 4.

Enola Holmes on Netflix starring Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, and Sam Clafin as Mycroft Holmes

And it will also be released only on Netflix, as the first installment is already on the platform.

Who will be in the cast for Enola Holmes 2?

Millie Bobby Brown returns as for the lead role as the female detective and Henry Cavill will return as her famous brother, Sherlock Holmes.

Helena Bonham Carter as the siblings mother Eudoria, Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade and Susan Wokoma as Edith.

New cast members will include Top Boy’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster and David Thewlis from Wonder Woman.