Like the many other Resident Evil adaptations, Netflix’s live-action series attempts to put yet another spin on the video game franchise and this time we bid farewell to the latest adaptation of the series.

The series flashes between two different timelines, telling the story around Umbrella executive Albert Wesker and his two daughters.

And Netflix have announced that they're not ordering a second season of their live action Resident Evil adaptation as reported by Deadline.

Which is completely due to the series failing to find much of an audience and Netflix reportedly decided against renewing the series due to lackluster ratings and viewership – even though it has only been a month and a few since its initial debut.

Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick who plays as Albert Wesker in the series shared a message to fans of the cancelled Netflix show on Twitter also acknowledging the ‘haters and the trolls’ of the series.

He said: "I want to do this video because I wanted to do some acknowledgments and some thank yous.

“As all of you are well aware by now, our show Resident Evil on Netflix has been cancelled. And the haters and the trolls notwithstanding, I want to give a special thank you to all the fans who watched the show, got what we were doing, and really loved it because there are a hell of a lot of you.”