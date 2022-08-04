Locke And Key. (L to R) Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke, Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke, Milton Barnes as Brian, Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke, Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke, Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke.

Netflix series have been keeping subscribers busy this month, but now that we are awaiting new seasons or completed the shows and movies, we are back to scrolling to find something new to watch.

So here is a whole list of the 10 best strange new releases, headlined by one major sci-fi release.

10. The Sandman

The Sandman. (L to R) Tom Sturridge as Dream, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian

The Sandman is a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven. It follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic and human mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Release date: August 5

9. Locke and Key – Season 3

The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averil, Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and after patiently waiting, fans are closer than ever to season 3.

The next 365 Days with Michele Morrone as Don Massimo

Release date: August 10

8. Never Have I Ever – Season 3

In coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. And also after patiently for season 3 waiting fans will finally be able to tie all their loose theories with Devi’s situationships.

Release date: August 12

7. The next 365 days

The Next 365 Days is an upcoming erotic thriller film and it will serve as a sequel to the popular 365 Days: This Day, it is based on the third novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska, and stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, Rebecca Casiraghi and Michele Morrone.

Release date: August 19

6. Lady Tamara

In this new upcoming Netflix series, the glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family.

Release date: August 4

5. A Model Family

Netflix is also introducing this new crime thriller that takes place as Dong-ha, the ordinary head of the household on the verge of bankruptcy and divorce, accidentally discovers a dead man's money and is desperately intertwined with a criminal organization.

Release date: August 12

4. Echoes

In this upcoming new drama mini-series, Identical twin sisters Leni and Gina decide to swap their lives. However, there are dire consequences when one of the twins goes missing, causing both of their lives to rapidly fall apart.

Release date: August 19

3. High Heat

In this new series coming to Netflix, Poncho, discovers his brother’s body and following the clues of the crime and finds a barrack of firefighters in a neighborhood in Mexico City. Using a false identity, he gets a job as a firefighter and he meets Olivia, another firefighter and the only person who will discover his secret and help him get to the truth.

Release date: August 17

2. Selling the OC

Netflix are also introducing a new exciting mini-series where a fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast- leaving the question, will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

Release date: August 24

1. I Just Killed My Dad

I Just Killed My Dad is a brand-new unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it.

But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.