N-Dubz Sheffield: How to get tickets for the band’s second date at Utilita Arena

An additional date has now been added at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on December 2, 2022.

The arena tour takes in many of the UK’s biggest cities and will give fans a chance to hear all their favourite N-Dubz songs live for the first time in 11 years.

The tour kicks off in Newcastle and finishes in Manchester.

Due to popular demand, N-Dubz have added a second date at Sheffield's Utilita Arena to their UK tour. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Bauer Media )

When do tickets for the additional N-Dubz date in Sheffield go on sale?

Tickets for the additional show go on general sale Monday 30 May at 10am via www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/.

Who are the support acts for N-Dubz in Sheffield?

Wes Nelson and Russ Millions are set to support the opening show on November 18 in Sheffield and for the following show on December 2, Wes Nelson will be joined by A1 X J1.

What other extra dates are N-Dubz playing on the tour?

The extra dates added due to phenomenal demand include: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena; Thursday, December 1, 2022 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena; Friday, December 2, 2022 - Sheffield Utilita Arena; Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Newcastle Utilita Arena; Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Manchester AO Arena, and Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022 - London The O2.

Who are N-Dubz?

N-Dubz are a UK cultural phenomenon. For 6 years from 2006 to 2012, the band dominated the UK charts and the UK media alike.

Their latest track ‘Charmer’ is an instantly recognizable N-Dubz song featuring their trademark storytelling via the slick raps of Dappy and Fazer, alongside the sassy vocals of Tulisa.

The track was written by the band and produced by Rymez, who is most known for his work with the likes of Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

Their first two albums 'Uncle B' and 'Against All Odds' were certified platinum in the UK. In 2009 they hit No.1 on the UK Singles Chart with 'Number One', a collaboration with Tinchy Stryder.

N-Dubz have won four MOBO awards; Best Newcomer in 2007, Best Album and Best Act in 2009 and Best Song in 2010.