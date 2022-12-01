The hip-hop stars went down a storm when they appeared at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Friday, November 18, despite the show being marred by a fight breaking out in the audience. They are back in Sheffield on Friday, December 2, for what promises to be another unmissable night.

One video from the first Sheffield gig, showing a group of fans standing around a green taped line, has become a TikTok sensation, getting 2.5 million views and more than 180,000 likes. The reason they are standing around the box soon becomes apparent when Dappy appears on a platform in the middle of the audience there, wearing a Sheffield United shirt, much to their delight.

The 17-second video is one of a number from the N-Dubz tour with the #guardthebox hashtag which have been doing the rounds on TikTok. Those posting them advise concertgoers to look out for the taped boxes and the lines leading to them as this is where Dappy and co will appear in the audience during the group’s shows. Kelsea Whiston, who shared the video, said the show was ‘a blast’ and called it ‘another amazing night’.

