Music festival to bring weekend of entertainment to Sheffield’s Fox Valley

The free music event, organised and run by the Valley Music Festival group, will run on September 4 and 5, alongside the centre’s busy Farmers’ Market and Craft Market.

The two-day event will showcase a wide range of musical talents - from young performers who have taken part in the festivals August workshops to professional bands.

Fox Valley centre manager Claire Reynolds said: “We are so excited to be the host location of the Valley Music Festival this weekend; it is an amazing event that celebrates local talent and provides fantastic live entertainment for our visitors!

Valley Music Festival will feature a packed lineup of local bands and theatre groups.

“This weekend, we are also hosting our Farmers’ Market on Saturday 4th and Craft Market on Saturday, September 5, so there is plenty to do for all the family this weekend at Fox Valley!”

The festival opens on Saturday, between 11 am and 6 pm, with the Harmony Music School, the Stannington Mixed Choir, Masbro’ Community Choir, Cockle Bread Jim, as well as various independent singers all taking to the bandstand.

On Sunday, theatre acts such as the Carrie Scott Gillians Banks Theatre school and Jacks theatre school will grace the stage, along with the musical stylings of Band Skills, The Voice academy, Kathryn Walker and many more.

Performances will take place in the piazza area and will run from throughout the day to 7 pm on Saturday and 5 pm on Sunday.