Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

Sheffield has a host of upcoming attractions for the weekend if you fancy heading out.
We’ve compiled a list of the best events and activities taking place over the weekend for you to enjoy.
For more details about the events listed, you can check the websites linked.
1. Art in the Gardens
Held annually in the beautiful Sheffield Botanical Gardens, Art in the Gardens is one of the largest outdoor art exhibitions in the North of England, with artists, craft makers and visitors coming together from across the UK. This weekend on September 4 and 5, visitors can browse the huge selection of artwork, meet the artists and enjoy some locally sourced food and drink. Adult tickets are priced at £6, and accompanied children under 16 can enter free. To purchase tickets, visit https://artinthegardens2021.eventbrite.co.uk
Photo: Nik Farah
2. Live music in Leopold Square
Leopold Square is hosting amazing live music in the open air on September 4 and 5 between 2 pm and 4.30 pm. Expect jazz, soul, funk, world music and much more from a talented lineup of artists, including Montuno, Danny Maddocks, Ryan Taylor, Emily West, Lindsay Dracass and many more. The event is FREE to attend.
Photo: Andrew Roe
3. History through the ages re-enactment
Sheffield Manor Lodge re-enactment is back on September 5 as they bring to life history from across the centuries. Step back in time and experience Medieval knights battling in a clash for glory and riches, Viking combat drills and battles, and The Lancashire Regiment of Foote shooting displays. Visitors can have a go at archery and battle-axe throwing and also watch falconry flying displays. Tickets are priced at £6 per adult, £4 per child, Under three free, and £18 for a family. The event will take place between 10.30 am and 4 pm. For more information and tickets, visit sheffieldmanorlodge.org
Photo: Manor lodge
Photo: JPIMedia