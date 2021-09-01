Here's 9 fun things to do in Sheffield this weekend

3. History through the ages re-enactment

Sheffield Manor Lodge re-enactment is back on September 5 as they bring to life history from across the centuries. Step back in time and experience Medieval knights battling in a clash for glory and riches, Viking combat drills and battles, and The Lancashire Regiment of Foote shooting displays. Visitors can have a go at archery and battle-axe throwing and also watch falconry flying displays. Tickets are priced at £6 per adult, £4 per child, Under three free, and £18 for a family. The event will take place between 10.30 am and 4 pm. For more information and tickets, visit sheffieldmanorlodge.org

Photo: Manor lodge