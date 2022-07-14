Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford to open solo tour with gig at Sheffield's Leadmill

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter will kick off his debut solo tour with a gig at The Leadmill on November 14, 2022.

Announcing the show, a spokesperson for The Leadmill said on Facebook: “A Grammy winner, Glastonbury headliner and globally revered songwriter, we're delighted to have the one and only Marcus Mumford opening his first ever solo tour at The Leadmill this November.

“Tickets go on sale next Thursday at 10am.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Mumford will kick off his debut solo tour with a gig at The Leadmill on November 14, 2022

The announcement comes after details of Mumford's debut solo album, '(self-titled)', were released.

'(self-titled)' is set to be released on September 16 via Island Records.

Announcing the record with a handwritten note uploaded to his social media accounts, Mumford told fans that the LP is produced by Blake Mills, and includes collaborations with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo, and Monica Martin.

The tenants of The Leadmill have launched a campaign to ‘save’ the venue.