Muharram is celebrated by participating Muslims around the globe. It is regarded as a pious and important festival by the community – It is based on the lunar Hijri calendar.

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year and is considered a holy month, second only to Ramadan in its significance and Muharram is one of the most important months for Muslims as well as the holy month marking the start of the Islamic New Year

Why is Muharram Important for Muslims?

Islam - Muharram

The tenth day of Muharram, called Ashura, is an important day for Muslims. It marks the day Nuh (Noah) left the Ark, and the day that Prophet Musa (Moses) was saved from the Pharaoh of Egypt by God, crossing the Red Sea with his people.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims as a whole, but for Shia Muslims it is a major religious commemoration of the martyrdom at Karbala of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

When is Muharram 2022?

This year the event falls on 31 August and lasts until approximately 28 September depending on the lunar moon cycles.Ashura, will, hopefully, commence for Muslims on the evening of 7 August and end towards the evening of 8 August.

In Muharram, due to observance of Ashura, Muslims fast from dusk till dawn and it is most commonly known as Iftaar in the Muslim community.

How do Muslims celebrate Ashura?

Many Sunni Muslims observe and choose to fast on the day of Ashura and attend religious talks in the Mosques, as well as on other days in the month of Muharram, to show thankfulness – Though for those Muslims who follow the Shia branch of Islam, this month represents a solemn day in their Islamic history.Whether Muslims are celebrating the beginning of the Islamic New Year or lamenting the loss of life, Muharram is an important and holy month for Muslims in general and It is also seen as disrespectful to host celebratory events during this time.

According to historical records from Islamic Arabia, Ashura was already known as a day for customary fasting. When fasting during the month of Ramadan was made compulsory, the obligation to fast on Ashura was abrogated.