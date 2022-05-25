Mimosa release indie rock anthem 'Contagious' following SOLD OUT hometown show in Sheffield

Mimosa are a fresh 5 piece Indie/Rock n Roll band formed in late 2020 in the midst of lockdown, the band wrote songs and developed their craft during this time and released their debut single ‘6 foot 4’ shortly after forming.

The band originated in a rural town, Chesterfield, however gained a small army of fans from the get-go from surrounding areas such as: Nottingham and Sheffield.

As seen in their debut tracks they have their own spin of many greats merged into one, with influences such as: Led Zeppelin, Oasis, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Pink Floyd, Arctic Monkeys and many more! The Northern lads have secured a place in the industry after the pandemic restrictions were lifted and bossed their first gig at Sheffield’s heart of live music ‘The Leadmill’.

Speaking on their recent release the boys had this to say:

“Contagious was written during the second lockdown after being cooped up at home like cattle but still having to attend work. It’s needless to say, ‘the times are scary’- essentially the song was written with the mentality that music is the escape.”

Contagious by Mimosa is out now on all streaming platforms.

