Grammy-nominated blues singer Christone Kingfish Ingram announces show at Sheffield's The Leadmill this October

Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram has announced that he's returning to the UK this October for a 5-date tour which will see the singer perform in Sheffield, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

Since the release of Kingfish, his Grammy-nominated 2019 Alligator Records debut, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Christone "Kingfish" Ingram has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation.

From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits).

He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and released a duet with Bootsy Collins.

In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines, and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020.

Rolling Stone declared, "Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and Prince."

And the plaudits keep coming in:

"Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram represents the next generation of great American blues artists." – PBS NewsHour

"Ingram plays guitar with dramatic, searing tone and sure- handed authority. And that's just in the studio; he's even scarier live." – NPR Music

"Christone ‘Kingfish' Ingram is the future of the blues, singing and playing with edge, verve and vitality. Stinging guitar… sweet and melodic vocals." – Guitar World