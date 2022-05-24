The show was rescheduled from earlier in the year due to the rise in Covid cases, and will see the singer perform hits from his latest record Change the Show, which was released on January 21, 2022.

Are tickets still available for Miles Kane’s Sheffield show?

Miles Kane's rescheduled Change the Show tour is coming to The Leadmill this Friday. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The show is currently sold out, however there may be resale tickets available nearer the time via reputable resale websites such as Twickets.

You can set up an email alert to make sure you don’t miss out on any resale tickets.

Who are the support acts for Miles Kane’s Leadmill tour date?

Tom A Smith and Brooke Coombe are supporting Miles Kane at The Leadmill later this week.

Miles Kane is also co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets starring Sheffield's Alex Turner who is Arctic Monkeys' frontman. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Tom A Smith is a 17-year-old Sunderland-based singer-songwriter that’s made a name for himself performing with the likes of Sam Fender and Catfish & the Bottlemen.

Brooke Coombe is a Scottish artist who has made a name for herself with her covers on social media – including Sheffield act Arctic Monkeys.

What is the setlist likely to be for Miles Kane’s Sheffield show?

The setlist is likely to be similar to the setlist performed at Parr Hall in Warrington on May 21.

At that show Miles Kane opened with ‘Don’t Let It Get You Down’, and followed with ‘Rearrange’; ‘Coup de Grace’; ‘Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough’; ‘Cry on My Guitar’; ‘Change the Show’; The Last Shadow Puppets song ‘Bad Habits’; ‘Caroline’; ‘Blame It on the Summertime’; The Last Shadow Puppets song ‘Aviation’; ‘Never Get Tired of Dancing’; ‘Don’t Forget Who You Are’; The Beatles cover ‘Don’t Let Me Down’; ‘See Ya When I See Ya’; ‘Colour of the Trap’; The Last Shadow Puppets song ‘Standing Next to Me’; and then for the encore he played ‘Inhaler’ and ‘Come Closer’.

What is Miles Kane’s connection to The Last Shadow Puppets?

Miles Kane is the co-frontman of The Last Shadow Puppets alongside Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner.

They released their debut album The Age of the Understatement in 2008, followed up with Everything You’ve Come to Expect in 2016 after a hiatus.

Are the stage times known for Miles Kane’s show at The Leadmill?

While stage times for the performance are not yet known, we do know that doors for the event are at 7.30pm.

Keep an eye on The Leadmill and Miles Kane’s social media feeds for more information about stage times – but make sure you head down early to catch the support act.

Where can I park for The Leadmill?

The best place to park for shows at The Leadmill is Q-Park train station car park on Turner Street - a short walk from the venue.

Before leaving The Leadmill after the show, be sure to ask the door staff for a discount parking voucher.