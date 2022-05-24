The ‘Dancing In The Dark’ hitmaker said: ““After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

Bruce Springsteen has announced a 2023 tour with the E Street Band. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SUFH)

Who is the E Street Band?

The E Street Band is Bruce Springsteen’s backing band.The E Street Band is comprised of Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer); Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals); Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals); Garry Tallent (bass guitar); Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals); and Max Weinberg (drums); with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals); Jake Clemons (saxophone); and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).

When was the last time that Bruce Springsteen toured with the E Street Band?

The 2023 tour is the first time that Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have toured together since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February, 2017.

Tickets for Bruce Springsteen's 2023 tour with the E Street Band will go on sale on Friday, May 27 - with UK tour dates to follow. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band last performed together on Saturday Night Live in December 2020, where they launched live versions of two tracks from Letter To You, which reached No. 1 in eleven countries and marked the band’s first time recording live together in decades.

Where will Bruce Springsteen be visiting on his 2023 tour?

The European tour will include shows in Spain, Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Austria.

The dates for these shows are as follows:

APRIL

Friday 28 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic

MAY

Friday 5, Sunday 7 – Dublin, RDS Arena

Saturday 13 – Paris, La Défense Arena

Thursday 18 – Ferrara, Parco Urbano G. Bassani

Saturday 21 – Rome, Circo Massimo

Thursday 25 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

JUNE

Sunday 11 – Landgraaf, Megaland

Tuesday 13 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday 21 – Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

Saturday 24, Monday 26 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

Friday 30 – Oslo, Voldsløkka

JULY

Tuesday 11, Thursday 13 – Copenhagen, Parken

Saturday 15 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

Tuesday 18 – Vienna, Ernst Happel Stadion

Sunday 23 – Munich, Olympiastadion

Tuesday 25 – Monza, Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

When will UK dates for Bruce Springsteen be announced?

Details for UK, North American and Belgium dates are yet to be revealed.

Springsteen said these UK dates will be announced at ‘a later date’.

Where can I get tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s 2023 tour?

Tickets for the dates already announced go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 8am.

You can get tickets from https://brucespringsteen.net/shows

Where is Bruce Springsteen from?

Bruce Springsteen is an American singer-songwriter from New Jersey.

What are Bruce Springsteen’s biggest hits?

Bruce Springsteen achieved notoriety with his 1975 album Born To Run, while his 1984 album Born in the U.S.A. became his most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling albums of all time.