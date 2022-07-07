But he has been a busy man since falling narrowly short on the ITV talent show, where his incredible operatic performances won rave reviews from the judges and earned him a legion of new fans.
Maxwell has staged a special recital in a Sheffield church, been back in the recording studio and linked up with a former Sheffield Wednesday chairman, in between finding the time to unwind on a family holiday in Turkey.
He has also spoken about his long term plans in an interview with BGT judge Simon Cowell’s brother, for Best Magazine.
Maxwell Thorpe: Where has Sheffield's Britain's Got Talent finalist busked, and who has he worked with?
The 32-year-old, who is classically trained, having first had singing lessons at the age of 14, told Tony Cowell how appearing on the ITV show had given him the confidence boost he needed to take his career to the next level.
He said his dream was to make an album with lots of different musicians and ‘showcase it to the world’ by taking it on tour.
“Success to me is happiness and I know doing that would bring me lots of it,” he added.
Asked about Simon Cowell’s call for Andrew Lloyd Webber to put him in a show, Maxwell said he had loved musical theatre when he was younger and even to be considered would be ‘incredible’, but ‘I’m not going to sit and wait for his phone call, yet’.
Maxwell Thorpe: What next as Sheffield busker seeks to match success of famous Britain's Got Talent runners-up
He also revealed he would love to perform with stars like Adele and Andrea Bocelli.
Maxwell shared details with his Instagram followers of an album he recorded during his busking days, called Transcendence’, copies of which he said were still available – and he posted a photo of himself back in the recording studio with Glenn Boulton, with whom he worked on Transcendence.
He also uploaded a sensational video showing himself testing the acoustics at St John’s Church in Ranmoor.
And he teased fans by sharing a photo of himself with Sir Dave Richards, former chairman of the FA and Sheffield Wednesday, with whom he said he had some ‘great plans going forward’.