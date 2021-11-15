The platform is well used by both individuals and brands, and popular accounts can earn close to £1 million on some posts, depending on the content.

In a bid to find out how much you can really make on TikTok, money.co.uk used an influencer marketing calculator to estimate the average potential earnings for the 10 most liked videos from 2021’s biggest trends.

Here is what the research found – and how much money you could be making from certain posts on the app.

These are the TikTok trends and dances, including 'Learn with TikTok' and 'Sea Shanty', which could make you the most money, according to money.co.uk. Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images.

What trends make the most money on TikTok?

The research revealed that the most lucrative of the top 10 TikTok trends is ‘Learn on TikTok’, with an average potential revenue of £566,695 across the most liked videos.

#learnontiktok, which has 175.9 billion views, works to demonstrate skills and knowledge across various topics in short video clips.

The trend ‘Track star’, which people use to display their athletic abilities, ranks second among the TikTok trends with the highest average revenue. The most liked videos using the hashtag #trackstars (1.2 billion views in total) could earn an estimated £415,271 on average for their videos.

In third place is #seashanty for the ‘Sea shanty challenge’, with those partaking in this trend potentially earning up to £240,504 on average. This popular trend, with 6.1 billion views, demonstrates user creativity and skill in vocals and song writing, based on ‘The Wellerman’ song which went viral last year.

Following among the TikTok trends that could earn you the most money are ‘Tell me without telling me’ (£218,467), ‘I'll never forget you’ (£180,770) and ‘Passing the phone’ (£130,655) respectively ranking fourth, fifth and sixth.

Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, said: “Over the past two years TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity with more users and brands than ever before, so it’s not surprising to see that many viral content creators could be cashing in on their new found online presence.