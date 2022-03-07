Martine McCutcheon – renowned for her role as tea-lady Natalie in Richard Curtis’ festive romantic comedy – was a favourite with TV audiences when she competed as Swan in the 2021 series.

She will join host Joel Dommett and tour judges Denise Van Outen and Aston Merrygold live on stage in Sheffield later this year.

Martine McCutcheon is the latest celebrity to join the judging panel of The Masked Singer Live when the tour visits Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 15, 2022.

Martine McCutcheon said: “As someone who has been behind the mask herself, I know the nerves, thrill and excitement the contestants will be feeling.

"I'm sure there will be some phenomenal performances and I can’t wait to be a guest judge in Sheffield and try to work out who’s behind the mask on one of my favourite shows ever!"

The Masked Singer is being transformed into a live stage show and will tour the UK in April 2022 for 10 super-sized shows across the country.

Opening on 2 April at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, the tour will then visit some of the biggest entertainment venues in the UK.

This is a unique chance to see your favourite characters from the TV show that has gripped the nation brought to life on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance – having been judged by the panel of celebrity judges. More celebrity announcements are coming soon!

Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.

Joel Dommett said: “This tour is going to be absolutely incredible! I’m so thrilled to be hosting proceedings, as we bring all the excitement and drama of the TV series live to an arena near you. And being in arenas means it’s going to be bigger than ever!

"I’m excited to see who the different celebrities are at every show. I don’t know their identities, so I’ll be guessing along with the arena audiences. I can’t wait to get this show on the road in April, it’s going to be epic!”