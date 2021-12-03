The Masked Singer Live will tour the UK for 10 super-sized shows across the country, after opening on April 2, 2022 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

The show will come to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 15, 2022, with tickets going on-sale at 7.30pm today (Friday, December 3) from TheMaskedSingerLiveUK.com

Joel Dommett said: “This tour is going to be absolutely incredible! I’m so thrilled to be hosting proceedings, as we bring all the excitement and drama of the TV series live to an arena near you. And being in arenas means it’s going to be bigger than ever!

Joel Dommett will host The Masked Singer Live, which will come to Sheffield's Utilita Arena on April 15, 2022. Photo by: ITV Plc / Bandicoot TV

"I’m excited to see who the different celebrities are at every show. I don’t know their identities, so I’ll be guessing along with the arena audiences. I can’t wait to get this show on the road in April, it’s going to be epic!”

Tickets are priced from £25, making the perfect Christmas present for fans of the hit series.

The show will also stop off in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham.

This is a unique chance to see your favourite characters from the TV show that has gripped the nation brought to life on stage, as different mystery celebrities are unmasked at the end of every performance – having been judged by a panel of guest celebrity judges. Celebrity announcements are coming soon.

Expect stunning set pieces, brand new and ever fabulously elaborate character costumes, along with some of the much-loved TV characters, with a dazzling series of spectacular song and dance routines.

The Masked Singer Live is produced by Phil McIntyre Live, in association with Bandicoot Scotland, producers of the International Emmy award-winning The Masked Singer on ITV.

The UK Tour is masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, one of the UK’s most respected choreographers and creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.

The televised version of the show involves a variety of popular celebrities walking on stage in head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identity while they perform to enthral the audience.

Tickets for The Masked Singer Live go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 7.30pm.