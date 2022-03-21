The 17-year-olds are making their own bid for the limelight.

Teenage sisters Phoebe and Daisy, 17, have shown off their style with a photo shoot for the latest G21 collection for Asda.

The twins showed off the collection of vibrant pieces including a lilac heart printed halterneck dress with bold knee boots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Tomlinson's twin sisters have landed a modelling contract with Asda. (Photo: Asda/George21)

They then changed into tailored pieces, including a trouser suit coordinated in both hot pink and a more muted cream.

They added matching platform heels to complete their elegant looks in both lime green and flamingo pink.

Commenting on the collection, Daisy said: “I loved the suit, it’s so glamorous yet can also be worn dressed down if you wear the blazer with joggers!”

Phoebe added: “The purple halter neck dress was so gorgeous! It’s the perfect holiday dress but also versatile to wear at home on a night out!”

Louis has previously told how he became a pillar of support for his younger siblings following the deaths of his mother and sister.

The singer lost his mum Johannah Deakin in December 2016 after a battle with leukaemia two years before his sister Felicite died of an overdose in March 2019, aged 18.

Louis revealed that since the death of his mother he has been paying for Daisy and Phoebe to attend an 'expensive' private school outside Doncaster.

He told The Telegraph Magazine: “Without being too soppy, I like looking after people, it's cool.”

He revealed: “Both [deaths] felt very individual, and hit me with a big impact... but I think dealing with the family, how I can be there for them, that was a lot easier the second time because the first time I was grieving and I didn't know what to say.”

Phoebe and Daisy's older sister Lottie revealed in February that she is expecting a baby boy with her partner Lewis Burton.

Lewis was previously in a relationship with the late presenter Caroline Flack, before she tragically died by suicide in February 2020.