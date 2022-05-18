Les Mis vocal stars The Barricade Boys to Bring Him Home to Sheffield City Hall for their UK tour this May

The Bring Him Home Tour will feature music from some of the best-loved shows from the West End and Broadway stage, including Phantom, Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys and, of course, Les Mis, as well as hits from some of pop and rock music’s all-time greats including Queen, Elton John and The Beatles.

The Barricade Boys are Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield – who together wowed crowds with their fifth consecutive appearance at the annual celebration of London theatre West End Live earlier this month.

Simon and Scott established The Barricade Boys with the aim of creating a night at the musicals like no other. They blend powerhouse vocal harmonies and slick dance routines with a journey through the decades of musical theatre, bound together by the friendship and affection they have for each other, sharing anecdotes from the shows they have starred in.

So it was only right that I spent some time speaking to Scott, who also hails from Yorkshire would you believe, about all manner of things musical theatre, rehearsals with the rest of the group, how he prepares for each performance, advice on how to find a way into this field and plenty more.

The opening song is Bring Him Home, while the closing song is One More Day.

The Barricade Boys will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 20, 2022. Copyright: Chris Walker

Announcing the tour, Scott said: “The Barricade Boys all have one thing in common – our shared history of performing in the West End, International tour and movie versions of Les Misérables, which is the world’s greatest musical without a doubt.

“Through that connection, we have developed great friendships which make our shows a very special event for theatregoers.”

Simon added: “While our background is in musical theatre, we also love to perform hits from the greatest artists of our time – and we can’t wait to share our take on tracks from music legends such as The Rolling Stones, Tom Jones, The Beatles and Elton John.”

The Bring Him Home Tour follows The Barricade Boys’ lockdown hit, where they drew together famous faces from the West End and Broadway – including Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo and John Owen Jones, to release a special new version of the iconic Les Mis’ track Bring Him Home.

The Barricade Boys will be performing at Sheffield City Hall on Friday, May 20, 2022.