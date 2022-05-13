Chris Talks Music podcast: The Goa Express talk to The Star ahead of UK tour and Sheffield show

In today's episode, Chris Hallam speaks to hotly tipped Manchester band The Goa Express, Steve Lamacq is currently playing them to death on 6music and Mark Gardner of Ride was so taken with the demos he's produced and mixed some upcoming songs. Ahead of their Sheffield show at Sidney & Matilda on May 16, 2022, Chris spent some time speaking to the up and coming band. Oh and they will be back in July for Tramlines.

Hailing from the industrial town of Burnley and adopted by the Manchester culture carriers, their teenage years can be viewed as something of a hedonistic pilgrimage into the underbelly of suburban rock and roll- their first gig having been 3 songs blasted out their mates garage, the next on top of a local vintage shop where the floor nearly caved in: “when there’s f**k all, you make do with what you got”. This sentiment is nothing new, but in an age where artists and bands are often exist as heavily constructed, pretentious facsimiles, it certainly feels new.

The intensity of this friendship has resulted in the occasional bust up along the way, yet it only adds to the burning chemistry that the band offer on record and on stage. Together, brothers James Douglas Clarke (Guitar + Vocals) and Joe Clarke (Keys), along with Joey Stein (Lead Guitar), Naham Muzaffar (Bass) and Sam Launder (Drums) all contribute to a fuzzy wall of diverse sound, becoming harder to pin down with their constantly evolving, psych-umbrella’d, rock and roll.

What sets The Goa Express apart from other musicians who sit comfortably within scenes is that their identity as a band has been growing organically long before the 5 of them decided to pick up instruments and teach themselves art of killing time.

So it was only right that we had a sit down and a chat about all manner of things, from music and growing up in Burnley, to dealing with racism and more in this episode of Chris Talks Music.

Listen and subscribe: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-music

The Goa Express will be performing at Sidney & Matilda on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The song featured in this episode is Everybody in the UK by The Goa Express.

