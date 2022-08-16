Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The Overdue Catch-Up’ welcomes audiences at Sheffield City Hall into the mind of one of the sharpest comedians the UK has to offer.

Who is Kevin Bridges?

With a career spanning 18 years, Kevin Bridges already has the life experience of a man twice his age, helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

Kevin Bridges.

Bridges has previously broken box office records with his last two tours, ‘Brand New’ in 2018 and ‘A Whole Different Story’ in 2015 going on to win awards from Ticketmaster for Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year – He was also crowned by Ticketmaster fans as UK’S Ticket of the Year in 2018.

Kevin’s last two tours have accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro, awarding him the most shows at that venue for one artist.

And people in Sheffield shouldn’t miss the chance to catch one of the most astute comedians around today at the top of his game on Friday, August 19, at Sheffield City Hall.

Kevin Bridges has also been given titles and compliments by popular UK brands such as The Daily mirror, who said: “It’s his eye for details that has elevated him to a MUST-SEE act.”

Where can I buy Tickets?

You can buy tickets on the City Hall website and luckily, tickets to the event are on sale now via www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk/.

What are the stage times for the show?

The comedian will be performing this weekend only, with dates on Friday 19 August, Saturday 20 August and Sunday 21 August at 8pm in the Sheffield City Hall.

Where can I park for the show in Sheffield?

Unfortunately there isn’t parking right outside the venue.