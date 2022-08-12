National Prosecco Day: 9 of the best Bottomless brunch and Bubbles in Sheffield

If you are trying to make the most out of National Prosecco Day, Saturday, August 13, or just want to have brunch with friends, here are 9 of the best spots in Sheffield for you to add to your list.

By Hajra Akbar
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:14 am

These are some of the best places to go for brunch and bubbles.

2. Revolucion de Cuba

Revolucion de Cuba does a brunch that gives customers a true taste of Cuba . You can choose from Cubano Benedict, avocado toast, breakfast burrito, chorizo hash or vegan sweetcorn fritters or baked beet tortillas.

3. Pitcher and Piano

Pitcher and Piano are suited for every occasion. Whether it’s bubbles, brunch or an after work drinks or a night to remember Pitcher & Piano have got you covered. They also do a bottomless brunch with pre-bookings only.

4. Turtle Bay

Turtle Bay offer a great unusual brunch menu with options like a bacon roti roll, the big Kingston Grill Down , Honey Bunny Yardbird and Curry Goat Hash.

