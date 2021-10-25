Things to do Sheffield: JLS at Utilita Arena, and Bednobs and Broomsticks at Lyceum Theatre
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:29 pm
- JLS at the Utilita Arena
- Halloween fun for kids and adults
- Bednobs and Broomsticks at the Lyceum Theatre
Monday October 25
Events
- RuPaul's Drag Race HALLOWEEN comes to The Foundry, with the Disney villain ball. Featuring Tayce as Malificent, A’whora as Captain Hook, Miz Cracker as Cruella, Victoria Scone as Evil Queen, Ginger Minj as Ursula, Prinx Chiyo as Gaston and Coco Deville as Queen of Hearts, the event opens at 7.30pm. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
- Super Muslim Comedy Tours, which celebrates the powers of Muslim comedy superheroes all in aid of charity, comes to The Cutlers’ Hall tonight. Comics include Abdullah Afzal, Paul Choudhury, Fatiha El- Ghorri, Azeem Muhammad and Prince Abdi. To buy your Super Muslim Comedy tickets call 03000 11 11 11 or visit pennyappeal.org.
Tuesday October 26
Events
- Autumn migration bird walk: Join well-known and entertaining local expert Pete Brown on a walk to discover the autumn bird life of the beautiful Shire Brook Valley Nature Reserve.Meet at the large free car park on Stone Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield S13 7BR. Please confirm attendance to Ross by text or email - 07719 709326 or [email protected]
- Bednobs and Broomsticks is showing at the Lyceum Theatre from October 26 - 30. Get tickets in person at the Box Office, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or via www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk
Wednesday October 27
Events
- Pete Firman is one of the UK’s most popular magicians and he’s back on the road! You’ve seen him on television, now experience his trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic live on stage at The Leadmill for £16. Tickets are available via leadmill.co.uk/event/pete-firman
- Alison Rayner, one of the UK’s best jazz double bass players is on tour, performing with her band at ‘Jazz At The Lescar’ tonight. Tickets are £10, with £5 student concessions available via www.jazzatthelescar.com/
Thursday October 28
Events
- Sheffield’s newest cabaret night celebrating drag, burlesque, comedy, puppetry and more comes to Hemmingways this evening. The event is hosted by Karma Leon at the new bar on Devonshire Green. Tickets are £7 via Eventbrite.
- Planet LOL takes place at Theatre Deli this evening, asking “When you realise your planet is teetering on the brink of extinction do you simply shrug and put the kettle on?”. A fast-paced, funny, female-led sci-fi about facing up to reality and rewriting your endings, tickets are available via the Theatre Deli website for £14 (£12 concession): www.theatredeli.co.uk/Event/planet-lol-presented-by-the-future-is-unwritten
- JLS come to Sheffield for two nights at the city’s Utilita Arena on October 28 and 29. Tickets for the Beat Again tour are available via Ticketmaster.
Friday October 29
Events
- JLS play their second show at Utilita Arena on October 29, with support from Cassa Jackson. Tickets for the Beat Again tour are available via Ticketmaster.
- Brought to you from the twisted little mind of one of Sheffield’s local writers, Blood Hounds promises to deliver terrifying horror, knuckle biting thriller, delicious doses of drama and always the most wicked and darkest sense of humour. Playing at Abbeydale Picture House on October 29 and 30, tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Saturday October 30
Events
- Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre is hosting a Halloween Spectacular event for kids: a children’s event will run from 3pm to 6pm at the leisure centre and will include a fantastic party with lots of excitement and spooky fun. There will be animal encounters from Wriggley Roadshow as well as a bouncy castle, soft archery, disco, face paints and fancy dress with prizes for best dressed. Admission is £3.
- Stocksbridge Community Leisure Centre is hosting a Halloween Spectacular event for adults: in the evening there will be a Halloween Spectacular event 7.30pm until late.This event will feature some of the region’s best artists performing all night long. Tasty food will be served up by Bears Street Foods. Entry is £10 with £5 of each ticket price going directly towards providing Mental Health schemes in our local community. Tickets for both events are available from the leisure centre.
- St Nicholas' Church High Bradfield is hosting a Macmillan Coffee Morning from 10am to 1pm. All proceeds go to the Palliative Care Unit Northern General Hospital.
- Scott Mathews performs at Upper Chapel tonight.
Sunday October 31
There are loads of Halloween events happening this weekend:
Events
- Biffy Clyro will perform at the O2 Academy this evening in a sold out show, rescheduled from April. Doors are open from 7.00pm.
