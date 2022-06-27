Jane Austen’s Persuasion: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Everything we know so far

And here’s everything you need to know!

Even over 200 years after her death, Austen’s impact in modern times only continues to grow.

Fans of the author have been treated to many of the novel adaptations and countless imaginings of Pride and Prejudice in recent years and now, a modernised adaptation of Austen’s romance novel Persuasion is coming to Netflix.

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, Izuka Hoyle as Henrietta Musgrove, Nia Towle as Louisa Musgrove, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Elliot in Persuasion.

Who is Jane Austen?

Jane Austen, is an English writer known primarily for her six major novels.

Austen's plots often explore the dependence of women on marriage in the pursuit of social standing and economic security.

All of these novels have been adapted into films and television series over the decades and some of her publications include Pride and Prejudice (1813), Sense and Sensibility (1811), Mansfield Park (1814), Northanger Abbey (1817), and Emma (1815).

Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot in Persuasion.

What is the adaptation of Persuasion about?

Adapted from the book of the same name which was published in 1817, the novel was the last to be written by the author.

Persuasion follows the story of Anne Elliot in the 19th century. It is a tale of heartbreak between two young people who, despite being very much in love, are dragged away from each other due to society.

As Anne's family faces financial hardships, Captain Wentworth, Anne's past love arrives, setting the roller-coaster of emotions in motion with obstacles in their way, such as other potential love interests and unbreakable societal barriers.

Who will be in the cast for Persuasion?

In the main role, we have Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot. Captain Wentworth played by Cosmo Jarvis from Peaky Blinders, Henry Golding as Mr Elliot, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Mary Musgrave, Richard E. Grant as Sir Walter Elliot and Nikki Amuka-Bird as Lady Russell.

When will the new adaptation be released?

Netflix’s 2022 adaptation of the film is set to hit Netflix on 15 July 2022.

Austen's novel was previously adapted for ITV in 2007, with that version starring Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones.

A trailer for Netflix's 2022 version of Persuasion has also landed, though some fans are disappointed with the modernisation of the Novel.