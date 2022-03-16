The show will kick off at 7pm and there will be two supporting acts before Jake takes to the stage himself.

The Octagon Centre is stop number five of 17 in Jake’s latest tour which concludes in the London O2 Academy on April 5, 2022.

Who are the support acts?

Jake Bugg will perform in Sheffield on March 19, 2022.

Vistas are an indie band from Edinburgh - they are one of Jake Bugg’s supporting acts during the ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning’ tour.

They released their debut album ‘Everything Changes in the End’ in May of 2020.

The band consists of Prentice Robertson (vocals), Dylan Rush (guitar) and Jamie Law (bassist).

Luke Royalty is a Liverpool based singer who is also supporting Jake Bugg on his new tour.

He is known for his popular track ‘October Seven.’

What will the setlist be for the Jake Bugg show?

Jake performed his first gig of the tour in Newcastle - at the O2 City Hall on March 14.

He opened the night with ‘About Last Night’ and then went on to ‘Two Fingers,’ ‘Lightning Bolt’ and ‘All I Need.’

The singer performed a wide range of material from his recent albums but also included a few fan favourites from years past.

Who is Jake Bugg?

The 26-year-old from Nottingham has released his fifth studio album ‘Saturday Night, Sunday Morning.’

Jake is a singer-songwriter who shot to fame in 2012 when his first album titled ‘Jake Bugg’ reached number one in the UK album charts.

In 2011 he performed on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury at just aged 16 –he was then signed by Mercury Records.

His other albums have included ‘Shangri La,’ ‘On My One,’ and ‘Hearts That Strain.’

Bugg’s birth name is Jake Edwin Kennedy and he is not only a talented singer but he also plays the guitar, the harmonica and the bass.

Where to park for the Jake Bugg gig at The Octagon?

The Octagon Centre is a short walk from Q-Park Durham Road, Broomhall, Sheffield, S10 2JA.

Are there any tickets left for the Jake Bugg show in Sheffield?