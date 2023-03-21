Arctic Monkeys fans who want to stay in Sheffield for their tour this year might find rooms difficult to get hold of – and more expensive.

A survey by insolvency provider Creditfix suggests the price of a hotel in the Steel City has more than doubled on the night of the boys’ homecoming tour in 2023. In fact, the average price for a stay in Sheffield when they return to Hillsborough Park in June has jumped from £94 to £222 – a 136 per cent increase.

It’s not just in Sheffield, though – wherever Alex, Jamie, Nick and Matt are booked to go this year, the price of a hotel room has leaped by £100 on average.

Creditfix also shows how other bands can impact the cost of room and board, with a visit by Chris Martin and the boys of Coldplay driving prices up by 227 per cent, and Beyonce spiking costs by 122 per cent.

Layla Johnson, regional manager at Creditfix, said: “It’s not surprising that hotels may be hiking up their prices to this extent in order to cater to the increased demand in their location. Fans may expect to pay extra in order to stay near stadiums and arenas, but some of the price rises will be simply unaffordable for many.

“When you’re keen to see your favourite star performing, it might be tempting to turn to credit cards or loans, but they can be a high risk if you haven’t already got the funds to pay it back which might inflict unwanted money pressures.

“If you are feeling overwhelmed, it’s important to reach out to gain support as there are many solutions available for you to get advice.”

Arctic Monkeys will return home to Sheffield to play Hillsborough Park on June 9 and 10 this year while on tour for their seventh studio album, The Car.

