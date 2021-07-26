Goldie Lookin' Chain join in the Bongo's Bingo mayhem for two Sheffield shows
Bongo’s Bingo is bringing Welsh comedy rappers Goldie Lookin’ Chain to Sheffield for two shows.
The Park on Milton Street will be rocking two full-power outdoor performances on Sunday, September 26, with a daytime and evening show to choose from.
Straight out of Newport, Goldie Lookin’ Chain have had chart hits and performed around the world at major festivals. They promise to have Bongo’s Bingo bouncing.
Bongo’s Bingo combines bingo with a live show, featuring DJ sets full of crazy antics and weird and wonderful prizes.
The organisers say: “Bongo’s Bingo is a night full of magic and shared euphoria, with dancing to hits from across the ages all night long – imagine N Trance’s Set You Free filtered via S Club and Gerry Cinnamon, to crowd karaoke renditions of Total Eclipse of the Heart.”
Doors open for the first show at noon for a 2pm starts. In the evening show, doors open at 6pm and the performance starts at 8pm.Tickets and information: www.bongosbingo.co.uk