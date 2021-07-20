Sheffield Tramlines 2021: Are you a face in the crowd at any of these previous festivals?
Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival is back at Hillsborough Park – so let’s take a look back at the history of the event.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:34 pm
The festival takes place on July 23-25 after a year’s break last year because of Covid.
Previous headliners include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Ash and Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.
This year’s event will be topped by The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass.
What are your city music memories? Share them on our Facebook page, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.
Page 1 of 3