The crowd for Miles Kane on the main stage in Hillsborough Park at Tramlines 2019
Sheffield Tramlines 2021: Are you a face in the crowd at any of these previous festivals?

Sheffield’s Tramlines music festival is back at Hillsborough Park – so let’s take a look back at the history of the event.

By Julia Armstrong
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 12:34 pm

The festival takes place on July 23-25 after a year’s break last year because of Covid.

Previous headliners include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Ash and Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.

This year’s event will be topped by The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass.

1. We're buzzing

Leanne Charles and Sophie Carrington get into the party mood at Tramlines 2018 in Hillsborough Park

2. Singing along

Fans at the front know all the words to the songs as Stereophonics play Tramlines at Hillsborough Park in 2018

3. Glam rockers!

Sarah and Seth Cairns glitter up for Tramlines 2018 at Hillsborough Park

4. A committed fan

This fan has asthma inhalers in both hands for Miles Kane - one of his big songs is Inhaler, of course

