The Take That singer-songwriter was due to play the arena on Saturday, June 5 but the gig had to be postponed in light of Covid restrictions.

All tickets, parking and hospitality remain valid for the new date.

In a statement at the time of rearranging the show, Gary said: “When we all finally meet again there’s a few rules - they need to be the loudest and noisiest gigs we’ve ever done. We have to all have the best time ever. There’s no more rules as the last two cover it!!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Barlow is playing at Sheffield Utilita Arena alongside special guest Leona Lewis on Thursday, December 2. Photo by Robert Schlesinger/Getty Images.

The tour has already visited Belfast, Dublin and Aberdeen and will be heading to Glasgow before arriving in Sheffield.

It will then continue to other large UK cities like Cardiff, Nottingham and Manchester, as well as Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool.

Here is everything you need to know about the Gary Barlow show at Sheffield Arena.

The X-Factor winner Leona Lewis will be performing on tour with Gary Barlow at Sheffield Utilita Arena. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco.

When is Gary Barlow playing at Sheffield Utilita Arena?

Gary Barlow will be coming to Sheffield Arena on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

The car park and box office will open at around 4pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm and the special guest performing at 7.25pm. Gary will take to the stage at 8.30pm and the curfew is at 11pm.

Who is the special guest for the Gary Barlow show in Sheffield?

The seating plan for Gary Barlow live at Sheffield Utilita Arena on December 2 has been posted by Ticketmaster.

The X-Factor winner Leona Lewis will be supporting Gary on stage at Utilita Arena on Thursday.

Originally Beverley Knight – who appears on Gary’s new album – was meant to be the special guest for the tour, but she could not make the new dates after it had to be rescheduled.

Leona Lewis is best known for songs like Bleeding Love, A Moment Like This, Better In Time and Run.

During lockdown the pair took part in Gary’s Crooner Sessions via Zoom, which he placed on Youtube.

They sang a duet of Could It Be Magic.

What is the setlist for Gary Barlow at Sheffield Arena?

The setlist for the show has not yet been confirmed, although the tour is named All The Hits Live so it is expected he will play all his classic tracks.

According to Utilita Arena: “Gary will be performing all the hits from his incredible three-decade career and will bring to life songs from his latest album, Music Played By Humans.”

These include Take That songs like Greatest Day, Pray, Patience, Shine and Back for Good, as well as the debut of some of his newer music like Who’s Driving This Thing and The Big Bass Drum.

At his Belfast Arena show last week he is also said to have played Could It Be Magic with Leona Lewis and to have performed a number of Christmas covers including It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year by Andy Williams and Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

What is the seating plan for Sheffield Utilita Arena?

Ticketmaster has released the seating plan for the Gary Barlow show in Sheffield.

It shows the stage at the front with A, B and C seats on the floor.

All seats and stalls are then in an arc around the outside.

Stalls 208 to 213 are at the centre and back of the stage, with 112 to 108 directly below.

Around the left side are stalls 207 to 201, wth 107 to 101 directly below, and 214 to 220 on the right.

Where can I park for Sheffield Utilita Arena?

If you wish to park on site at the venue, it is strongly recommend you pre-book your parking space.

Car parking is available to purchase either at the time of booking your event ticket, priced £10, or if available you can purchase this separate to your event ticket, priced £10 plus £2.50 processing fees plus possible delivery charges depending upon the delivery method you select.

If still available, parking tickets can then only be purchased on the day on entry to the car park. Payment on the day is £10 by card only, no cash payments accepted.

The parking time displayed on pre-paid tickets refers to the performance time of the show you are attending and there are two car parks at the Arena.

The car park for the Gary Barlow show opens at 4pm on the day.

Parking is available to book from the Sheffield Arena website.

Are there any more tickets for Gary Barlow at Sheffield Arena?