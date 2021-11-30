The band made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, November 30.

They wrote: “REYTONS AT MAGNA!

“The biggest show of our lives! Join us and over 4,000 Reytons as we become one of the only bands in history to headline this iconic Yorkshire venue! Get your tickets early, this is the moment... #AllReytons.”

They recently released their debut album, Kids Off The Estate, which went to number 11 in the UK charts.

They have been touring across the UK – including a gig at Sheffield O2 Academy – and will also be heading out to Europe next year, as well as playing in their home county once again.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming South Yorkshire gig – and how you can get tickets.

Who are The Reytons?

The Reytons are a South Yorkshire four-piece, consisting of lead singer Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O’Brien, bassist Lee Holland and drummer Sean O’Connor.

The indie-rock band was formed five years ago and has shared a documentary on Twitter called Becoming the Reytons, which explains the musical journey which led them to release their debut album.

Since being formed in 2016 they have accrued a ‘cult following’ and an ‘army’ of fans.

The Reytons will be playing a show in 2022 at Magna, near Sheffield.

Their most popular songs include Slice of Lime, On the Back Burner and Kids Off The Estate.

Earlier this year they played to thousands of fans at Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park, alongside huge name headliners like The Streets, Royal Blood and Supergrass, and were very well received by hometown fans.

When are The Reytons playing at Magna?

The show – which the band says is their ‘biggest ever’ gig – will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022.

There have not been many gigs at Magna in its history, although it is a popular venue for large music events like drum and bass nights and Fearfest.

Back in 2008, then up-and-coming bands like Reverend and the Makers, The Courteeners and Kaiser Chiefs played a show at the museum.

As it has only just been announced, there is not yet much information available about The Reytons’ gig, but it does have a listed time of 6.30pm and the show is for over-14s only.

Those aged 14 and 15 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

How can I get tickets for The Reytons gig at Magna, when are they on sale and how much do they cost?

Good news – there isn’t long to wait as tickets to see The Reytons at Magna go on sale this Friday (December 3) at 10am.

Exclusive presale tickets are out now.

All general sale tickets will be available from the Gigs and Tours website.

There are currently two different types of tickets available – general admission tickets which will cost £27.50, and a general admission ticket and scarf bundle, priced at £41.25.

This bundle includes an ‘XMAS Edition The Reytons Scarf’, which says ‘The Reytons’ on one side and ‘Magna ‘22’ on the other.