The new venue is offering early bookings at £10, redeemable within six months of the bar opening.

A new activity bar is opening in Orchard Square in Sheffield city centre, giving visitors the chance to take part in high-tech mini games, as a day with family or a night out activity.

Gameshow All-stars is "like being on TV", but with a pint. It gives players the chance to take part in classic shows like Countdown and Who Wants to be a Millionaire, through six high-tech mini games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new venue is offering early bookings at £10, half the usual price. You can redeem your tickets within six months, once the bar confirms its opening date, which is expected to be in early September.

Not to mention, 28 groups have the chance to win tickets for free, if you enter the competition on their Facebook page before this Friday (August 25).

The venue, opening in early September, will have a full bar, and has partnered with the new Proove Pizza location next door so players can either celebrate or commiserate after the games with authentic Italian pizza.

It is perfect for a family day out, with games suitable for everyone aged 12 and above.

Behind the scenes of the Gameshow All-stars tech

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, with good food, competition, cheap booze, and an adults-only rule after 9pm, it should not be overlooked as a night-time destination.

Suitable for groups anywhere between two and 30 people, the bar promises to be a fun destination, whether you’re planning a date night or bringing all of your friends.