Frank Turner to headline Sheffield O2 Academy on September 23, 2022

Frank Turner’s current album ‘FTHC’ became his first #1 hit on the UK’s Official Album Chart.

Appealing to a broad mix of genres - punk, folk, rock and indie - its success was all the more remarkable given that it is his ninth studio album. Now Frankkeeps the album in the spotlight by sharing a new version of one of its key moments, ‘Little Life’, which now features KT Tunstall.The original version of ‘Little Life’ and the album’s subsequent ‘Farewell To The City’ combine to give ‘FTHC’ a feel of ending one chapter and waiting to see where the next journey leads to.

‘Little Life’ in particular is about those compromises we inevitably have to make as the years pass.

While the song expresses a melancholic doubt about embracing a life far away from the manic rush of the city, its focus is really on the possibilities that this new horizon brings. Maybe love and a leisurely pace of life is all that a couple really needs.

This new version is infused with a stronger romantic streak courtesy of KT Tunstall’s beautifully harmonised vocals. The duo revisited the song during a session at Eastcote Studios, London in March.Speaking on the collaborative experience, Frank said:

“This song is one of the more important ones on ‘FTHC’ for me, and I wanted to shine more of a light on it. I was blown away, not to say honoured, when KT agreed to be part of the track, and she's brought a whole new life to the piece.”

Frank Turner’s UK headline tour has been rescheduled for later this year, and will see him headline Sheffield O2 Academy on 23rd September.

Frank Turner’s live plans for the remainder of 2022 are characteristically hectic. He plays a handful of UK shows in the coming weeks before spending the majority of June and July touring North America. He then takes his four-night Lost Evenings fan congregation to Berlin for the first time in September before commencing his rescheduled UK headline tour.

