Famous Sheffield star to return in murder-mystery musical in May

TV actor Gerard, who lives in Nether Edge, will be returning to his theatrical roots by taking part in a new show in Chesterfield called The Crooked Spire.

The medieval murder mystery musical will be taking place at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre from May 19 to 21.

Gerard has recently completed filming in Netflix’s worldwide hit The Crown and alongside David Morrisey in the hotly-anticipated new crime drama, Sherwood.

Martin, Mary and Peter in front of the crooked spire

His role as Sir Henry in The Crooked Spire, sees him treading the boards once again, 30 years after his stage debut in Billy the Musical, produced by Sheffield Teachers Operatic Society, at the Lyceum Theatre.

Gerard said: “My acting career actually started in amateur dramatics and before that I was a guitarist in the Sheffield-based band She Said, which toured Germany during the 1990s. I still love singing and when I was asked to be in the production, I couldn’t resist the opportunity to get back on stage.”

Based on a novel, The Crooked Spire is written by Chris Nickson and is set in the mid-14th century and follows John, a carpenter, who has travelled from York to find work on the new spire which is being constructed on top of St Mary and All Saints’ Church.

John makes new friends who help him with his detective work, in particular a young boy called Walter whose parents have both died in the plague. Walter’s elder sister, a local seamstress, has caught John’s eye.

Martin, Mary and Peter of Ashgate Heritage Arts

Eleven-year-old Eddie Waller from Chesterfield, who has been cast as Walter said he “can’t wait to start rehearsing” – despite the run up to the show co-inciding with his Year 6 SATS exams.

Musical director for the show, Harry Style, is a composer-arranger in theatre and television, and singer with the Ashatones. His credits include composer for Liz and Forgive, Oh Father! at the Edinburgh Fringe, and musical director on Godspell at the Bridewell Theatre.

Harry said: “The music for the show combines a mix of folk ballad, rock, as well as some references to medieval music. It’s an absolute pleasure to work with such talented performers to create something truly worthy of the West End stage for Chesterfield.”

Novelist Chris Nickson said: “I’m flattered that Ashgate Heritage Arts are bringing my story to life. There are a number of theories about how the spire became crooked and my story explores one of those theories. Above all it’s a murder mystery, but the importance of friendship underpins it all,”

Gerard Fletcher as Sir Henry & John Conway as Sir Richard

The matinee performance on Saturday May 21 will also include a Q&A with musical director Martin Coslett, scriptwriter Mary Hennessy and author Chris Nickson.