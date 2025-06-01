A local fish and chip shop owner has appeared in the first season of the revival of a Bafta-winning television show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rani Sandhu, aged 48, swapped the fryers and battered fish she’s built her career around to try her hand as a London sushi chef as part of Channel 5’s new series of Faking It.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality show sees people drop everything to live a life entirely different to their own.

Alongside Rani’s journey into high-class cooking, viewers can watch people like luxury London real estate agent Rex Adams have a go as a market trader in Bolton.

Rani Sandhu swapped fish and chips for sushi as she appeared on the Channel 5 show Faking It. | Submit

The show rose to popularity in the early 2000s, with this long-awaited revival bringing back the life-swapping concept for a whole new generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And as one of the first participants, appearing in episode two, Rani - who runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road - has had an unforgettable opportunity, though even when she was told about it she couldn’t quite believe it.

“A woman from casting rang in the middle of the day while I was serving school kids chips,” she told The Star.

“She asked if I’d apply - I thought it was one of the customers having a joke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before I knew it I’d given her my email address and afterwards thought ‘goodness, what have I done?’.

“I went through all these interviews dressed up in my uniform - looking back it’s hilarious.”

In her day to day life Rani runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road. | Submit

As you would expect, Rani loves classic fish and chips, but admits that this experience has given her an appreciation for a whole different type of seafood.

“I found a new love and respect for sushi,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to say the programme was a really inspirational journey - I never dreamed of doing anything like this in my whole entire life.

“It was a massive step outside of my comfort zone.”

Any while she loved the experience, she’s happy to be back serving chips to the people of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re away from something you realise what’s of importance and value to you.

“I’m very very lucky in the sense that I have an amazing family and great community who I’ve built such a fantastic relationship with.”

The Channel 5 series is on air now.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.