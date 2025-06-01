Faking It: Sheffield fish and chip shop owner takes on life as sushi chef in Channel 5 show

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 1st Jun 2025, 07:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A local fish and chip shop owner has appeared in the first season of the revival of a Bafta-winning television show.

Rani Sandhu, aged 48, swapped the fryers and battered fish she’s built her career around to try her hand as a London sushi chef as part of Channel 5’s new series of Faking It.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The reality show sees people drop everything to live a life entirely different to their own.

Alongside Rani’s journey into high-class cooking, viewers can watch people like luxury London real estate agent Rex Adams have a go as a market trader in Bolton.

Rani Sandhu swapped fish and chips for sushi as she appeared on the Channel 5 show Faking It. Rani Sandhu swapped fish and chips for sushi as she appeared on the Channel 5 show Faking It.
Rani Sandhu swapped fish and chips for sushi as she appeared on the Channel 5 show Faking It. | Submit

The show rose to popularity in the early 2000s, with this long-awaited revival bringing back the life-swapping concept for a whole new generation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And as one of the first participants, appearing in episode two, Rani - who runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road - has had an unforgettable opportunity, though even when she was told about it she couldn’t quite believe it.

“A woman from casting rang in the middle of the day while I was serving school kids chips,” she told The Star.

“She asked if I’d apply - I thought it was one of the customers having a joke.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Before I knew it I’d given her my email address and afterwards thought ‘goodness, what have I done?’.

“I went through all these interviews dressed up in my uniform - looking back it’s hilarious.”

In her day to day life Rani runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road.In her day to day life Rani runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road.
In her day to day life Rani runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road. | Submit

As you would expect, Rani loves classic fish and chips, but admits that this experience has given her an appreciation for a whole different type of seafood.

“I found a new love and respect for sushi,” she added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I have to say the programme was a really inspirational journey - I never dreamed of doing anything like this in my whole entire life.

“It was a massive step outside of my comfort zone.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Any while she loved the experience, she’s happy to be back serving chips to the people of Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When you’re away from something you realise what’s of importance and value to you.

“I’m very very lucky in the sense that I have an amazing family and great community who I’ve built such a fantastic relationship with.”

The Channel 5 series is on air now.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Channel 5SheffieldLondonCookingParticipantsInterviews

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice