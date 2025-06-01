Faking It: Sheffield fish and chip shop owner takes on life as sushi chef in Channel 5 show
Rani Sandhu, aged 48, swapped the fryers and battered fish she’s built her career around to try her hand as a London sushi chef as part of Channel 5’s new series of Faking It.
The reality show sees people drop everything to live a life entirely different to their own.
Alongside Rani’s journey into high-class cooking, viewers can watch people like luxury London real estate agent Rex Adams have a go as a market trader in Bolton.
The show rose to popularity in the early 2000s, with this long-awaited revival bringing back the life-swapping concept for a whole new generation.
And as one of the first participants, appearing in episode two, Rani - who runs the Ranmoor Friery on Fulwood Road - has had an unforgettable opportunity, though even when she was told about it she couldn’t quite believe it.
“A woman from casting rang in the middle of the day while I was serving school kids chips,” she told The Star.
“She asked if I’d apply - I thought it was one of the customers having a joke.
“Before I knew it I’d given her my email address and afterwards thought ‘goodness, what have I done?’.
“I went through all these interviews dressed up in my uniform - looking back it’s hilarious.”
As you would expect, Rani loves classic fish and chips, but admits that this experience has given her an appreciation for a whole different type of seafood.
“I found a new love and respect for sushi,” she added.
“I have to say the programme was a really inspirational journey - I never dreamed of doing anything like this in my whole entire life.
“It was a massive step outside of my comfort zone.”
Any while she loved the experience, she’s happy to be back serving chips to the people of Sheffield.
“When you’re away from something you realise what’s of importance and value to you.
“I’m very very lucky in the sense that I have an amazing family and great community who I’ve built such a fantastic relationship with.”
The Channel 5 series is on air now.
