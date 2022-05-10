What nationality is Rebekah Vardy?

Rebekah Vardy is half English and half Portuguese, as her Dad, Carlos Miranda, was born in Madeira.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Vardy and Rebekah Vardy pictured at the Pride of Sport awards 2018 at Grosvenor House (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

What is Rebekah Vardy worth?

While the former England star is valued at around £12m due to the wealth accumulated during his playing career, Rebekah's net worth is believed to be somewhere in the region of £3m.

How did Rebekah Vardy get famous?

Leicester City and England Striker in attendance with wife Rebekah Vardy (R) and Vanessa White (R) during Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco at Echo Arena on April 21, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Rebekah Vardy is predominantly known for being a model, and being married to English footballer Jamie Vardy. The couple tied the knot in 2016 at Peckforton Castle.

What is the Vardy connection to Sheffield?

Jamie Vardy was born in Sheffield and started his football career in the Steel City.

After being released by Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 16, Jamie Vardy began his senior career with Stocksbridge Park Steels, breaking into the first team in 2007 and spending three seasons there before joining Northern Premier League club FC Halifax Town in 2010.

When was Rebkah Vardy in the Jungle and has Rebekah Vardy been on Dancing on Ice??

She starred as a contestant on the seventeenth series of popular reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2017.

Rebekah Vardy also starred in the thirteenth series of Dancing on Ice in 2021, making it to week 6 before being eliminated.

How and when did Rebekah Vardy meet Jamie – and has she been married before?

Rebekah Vardy met Jamie Vardy in 2014, while working as a nightclub promoter.Rebekah Vardy was married to Mark Godden in 2001, divorced 2003, and Steve Clarke in 2005 - but divorced a year later in 2006.

How old is Rebekah Vardy?

Rebekah Vardy is 40 years old – she was born on February 17, 1982.

How tall is Rebekah Vardy?