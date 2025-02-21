Download 2025: days splits revealed across the festival weekend - who could clash with who?

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:45 BST

Download Festival reveal who is playing on what day ahead of official set times 🎶🎪🤘
  • Download Festival have announced day splits for their 2025 event.
  • Festivalgoers can now plan what stages to attend on what day to see their favourite act.
  • But are there already some set clashes fans might have to contend with?

After the most recent announcement by Download Festival, which added an additional 20 artists to this year’s festival, your day splits have finally arrived.

Though the times for each set have yet to be published, festivalgoers can still plan out who they can see at Donnington Park across the weekend of June 13 to June 15 2025. So the only question is now - can you sprint from one stage to another in time owing to who is playing where?

Here’s the current schedule for Download Festival 2025, with all information correct as of writing - who are you looking forward to seeing on what day, or are there clashes already?

Download Festival 2025 - what bands are playing on what day?

Friday June 13 2025

Korn are set to headline Download Festival's final evening on the Apex Stage, as day splits have now been released.Korn are set to headline Download Festival's final evening on the Apex Stage, as day splits have now been released.
Korn are set to headline Download Festival's final evening on the Apex Stage, as day splits have now been released. | AFP via Getty Images

Apex Stage

  • Green Day
  • Weezer
  • Jimmy Eat World
  • Rise Against
  • Boston Manor
  • CKY
  • SiM

Opus Stage

  • Within Temptation
  • Opeth
  • Myles Kennedy
  • Starset
  • Northlane
  • Dirty Honey
  • The Scratch

Avalanche Stage (hosted by Kerrang! Radio)

  • McFly
  • Elliot Minor
  • Crossfaith
  • Trophy Eyes
  • Bad Nerves
  • The Meffs
  • Unpeople
  • Dead Pony
  • Karen Dio

Dogtooth Stage

  • Apocalyptica
  • Eivor
  • Alcest
  • Vola
  • Svalbard
  • Windhand
  • Graphic Nature
  • Riding The Low
  • Gore
  • Battlesnake
  • The Haunt

Saturday June 14 2025

Apex Stage

  • Sleep Token
  • Shinedown
  • Don Broco
  • Palaye Royale
  • Poppy
  • Hatebreed
  • Loathe
  • Static Dress

Opus Stage

  • Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter
  • The Darkness
  • Eagles of Death Metal
  • Polaris
  • Awolnation
  • Current
  • Kim Dracula
  • Sophie Lloyd

Avalanche Stage (hosted by Kerrang! Radio)

  • Dayseeker
  • Mallory Knox
  • Twin Atlantic
  • Smash Into Pieces
  • Mothica
  • Lolo
  • Split Chain
  • Venus Grrrls
  • Bex

Dogtooth Stage

  • Cradle of Filth
  • Kittie
  • Anaal Nathrakh
  • The Funeral Portrait
  • Teen Mortage
  • Holy Wars
  • Underside
  • Zetra
  • Bastardane
  • Lastelle
  • Artio

Sunday June 15 2025

Apex Stage

Meshuggah performs on stage during the heavy metal music Festival Copenhell, in Copenhagen, Denmark.Meshuggah performs on stage during the heavy metal music Festival Copenhell, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Meshuggah performs on stage during the heavy metal music Festival Copenhell, in Copenhagen, Denmark. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima
  • Korn
  • Bullet For My Valentine
  • Spiritbox
  • Meshuggah
  • Jinjer
  • Power Trip
  • Bleed From Within
  • Orbit Culture

Opus Stage

  • Steel Panther
  • Lorna Shore
  • Airbourne
  • Jerry Cantrell
  • Alien Ant Farm
  • Municipal Waste
  • The Ghost Inside
  • Nothing More
  • Seven Hours After Violet
  • The Southern River Band

Avalanche Stage (hosted by Kerrang! Radio)

  • Kids In Glass Houses
  • Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
  • Turbonegro
  • Dead Poets Society
  • House of Protection
  • Spiritual Camp
  • Amira Elfeky
  • Arrows In Action
  • Harpy

Dogtooth Stage

  • Sikth
  • Whitechapel
  • Fit For An Autopsy
  • Cattle Decapitation
  • Novelists
  • Unprocessed
  • President
  • Vowws
  • Survive Said The Prophet
  • Vower
  • Faetooth
  • Archers
  • Neckbreakker

Check out our guide to this year’s Download Festival, including travel options, banned items and alternative accommodation options for those no longer young enough to camp.

