The world of country and kids’ entertainment collides as Dolly joins The Wiggles

Dolly Parton is one of many superstar names to collaborate with Australian children’s entertainers The Wiggles.

The country icon is set to feature on The Wiggles new album, released March 7 2025.

The collaboration also includes an educations reimagining of her classic 9 to 5.

It’s perhaps the collaboration nobody expected and yet it’s one that perhaps the world needs right about now; Dolly Parton and The Wiggles .

2025 has just given us it's first unusual collaboration; Dolly Parton and The Wiggles.

Parton has both penned and sung on the track Friends! alongside featuring on the song We Will Always Be Friends . But it’s her iconic song about the toils of employment that might gather the most attention - 9 to 5 has been reimagined as Counting 1 to 5 , while The Wiggles have covered her 1974 track, Love is Like a Butterfly.

Speaking about the collaboration, Parton said: “Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles’ world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have.”

Meanwhile Blue Wiggle, Anthony Field, called Parton’s music “pure magic” and that “getting to work with her on these songs is a dream come true. We can’t wait for families everywhere to sing along and share in the joy.”

Caterina Mete, the Red Wiggle, who has a Dolly Parton tattoo and named one of her daughters after the country legend, shared, "Working with my absolute musical hero is truly surreal.

“Dolly has inspired me in countless ways, and I’m certain these songs will bring immense joy to families everywhere."

Friends! and Counting 1 to 5 are now available to stream on all major platforms, with Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! set to release on March 7 2025.

What are your thoughts having listened to the collaborative efforts of Dolly Parton with The Wiggles? Share your thoughts on this ‘unusual’ meeting by leaving a comment down below.