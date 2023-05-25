Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder Skates into the UK this Winter

Take a trip down memory lane, as Disney On Ice returns with a magical show for the whole family to enjoy, for a great night out.​

Disney On Ice: 100 years of wonder (photo: Disney)

Disney On Ice is always a truly magical family experience.​

Grab your mouse ears and get ready as Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder skates into the UK, with magic of Disney’s 100th Anniversary closer than ever when Disney On Ice brings the celebration to you!

Encanto joins the show for the very first time in the UK, inspiring families to make magical memories they will treasure forever.

Disney on Ice: 100 years of wonder takes to the air (photo: Geo Rittenmyer Disney)

The production will travel throughout the UK, visiting Birmingham, Nottingham, Belfast, Exeter, Sheffield, Newcastle and London from 1st November to 31st December 2023.

Tickets on general sale from Friday May 26, 2023 at www.disneyonice.co.uk website.

Relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, incredible stunts and world-class skating.

Many of the talented Disney On Ice cast, including Calgary born Shay Jackson, have been skating since they were two years old, driven by a passion to “inspire children” and “put a big smile on everyone’s faces”.

Stars like Shay rehearse for more than 550 hours to perfect each performance and encapsulate the characters, while a team of choreographers and set and costume designers create approximately 181 props and 250 different costumes.

These take thousands of yards of fabric to make, and alongside the magical set for Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder, everything is all transported in 19 trucks from city to city, taking approximately ten hours to set up this spectacular show.

In this adventure, Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Families will be a part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her extraordinary family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children to share their favourite Disney memories.

Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and The Toy Story gang.

Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder will be skating into the UK from the November 1 to December 31, 2023, full dates and venues below:

Birmingham: Resorts World Arena: Nov 1-5, 2023

Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham: Nov 8-12, 2023

Belfast: SSE Arena Belfast: Nov 15-19, 2023

Exeter: Westpoint Centre: Nov 23-26, 2023

Sheffield: Utilita Arena Sheffield: Nov 29- Dec 3, 2023

Newcastle: Utilita Arena: Dec 6-10, 2023

Manchester: AO Arena: Dec 13-17, 2023