Dire Straits bassist John Illsley returns with 8th solo record and a show in Penistone

Illsley’s new album ‘VIII’ features eight brand new songs, plus a newly recorded studio version of the classic Beatles track ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ which John performed at the virtual ‘Dear John’ concert in 2020 celebrating John Lennon’s 80th birthday.

The album release follows the publication of the successful autobiography ‘My Life in Dire Straits’. This new album from John instantly evokes the classic feel and sound of the band, augmented of course with his own personal style and touch, and will be a delight to fans old and new.

John Illsley will be performing at Penistone Paramount on 25 April, 2022.

“The new album is a reflection of these times”

John Illsley himself said, “I think all of us were affected by the odd world we found ourselves in during lockdown; songs such as ‘None Of This Was Planned’ were written and recorded at this time. The new album is a reflection of these times, but also looking back to elements of my musical past and family. ‘Long Way Back’ is a nod to my time with Dire Straits, and ‘Market Town’ my early family life in Leicestershire. I also like to throw some political or social thoughts into the mix. Oh yes, there’s a love song on there too, so all part of the balance of one’s life!!”’

Known the world over for his work as the bassist in the massively successful Dire Straits, ‘VIII’ sees John Illsley once again delivering a beautifully observed and affecting set of songs that add yet further to that incredible musical legacy.

The tour that John will be undertaking in Spring 2022 will offering an evening of music and memories, a ‘Life and Times of Dire Straits’, featuring all the Dire Straits classics plus songs from the new album.