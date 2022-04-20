Melbourne folk duo Charm of Finches come to The Greystones, Sheffield, in April

Hailing from Melbourne, Australia, sister duo Charm of Finches are an enchanting and also haunting folk group. One whose music talks about love, loss, grief, whispering trees and so much more.

Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes grew up busking old time tunes and singing on festival stages around Australia.Citing influences such as Sufjan Stevens, Gillian Welch, Danish artist Agnes Obel and First Aid Kit, the sisters' seamless blood harmonies traverse melancholy and wonder in equal measure.

You can listen to our broad-ranging and rather lovely chat in the video above

Subscribe to the Chris Talks Music podcast here: https://anchor.fm/chris-talks-musicAlready adored in their home nation by press and public alike, the duo earned a nomination for the coveted 2021 Australian Music Prize. And, in recent times they have also been awarded the 2021 Music Victoria’s Best Folk Act and Youth Artist of the Year at the 2021 Australian Folk Music Awards.

After spending a bit of time getting to know the sisters better, Sheffield is in for a treat on 27 April, 2022. You can buy tickets for their show here: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/526699

Opening song: As A Child by Charm of Finches

Closing song: Treading Water by Charm of Finches